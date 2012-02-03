MILAN Feb 3 Italian utility Enel will pay 60 percent of 2011 profit in dividends, its chief executive said on Friday, after a decision this week to skip the 2012 interim payout hit its shares.

"I confirm a payout of 60 percent of profits from ordinary operations," Fulvio Conti said on the sidelines of an event.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, said on Tuesday it would not pay an interim dividend on 2012 results, a decision designed to boost its financial muscle as the sovereign debt crisis takes its toll.

Conti said Enel will discuss the dividend in March. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Dan Lalor)