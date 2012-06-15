* Sale to take 382 mln euros from Enel's debt pile

MILAN, June 15 Enel, Italy's biggest utility, is to sell the Irish unit of its Spanish business Endesa to Scottish and Southern Energy for 270 million euros ($340 million) in cash in a further step to cut its mountain of debt.

Enel, Europe's most-indebted utility, is targeting disposals worth around 1.8 billion euros between now and 2016 as it seeks to slash debt to 30 billion euros from last year's 44.6 billion.

In a statement on Friday, Enel said the sale of Endesa Ireland will have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune of around 382 million euros. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter, it said.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa, is selling assets to help offset weak power demand in its core Italian and Spanish markets as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis bites into margins.

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) said the acquisition of Endesa's Irish business will cost it a total of around 488 million euros, including capital expenditure to complete the construction of a new gas-fired power plant.

The deal, which will enhance SSE's earnings in the first full year and beyond, is expected to complement the group's existing retail business and generate acceptable returns on capital.

But with total group investments seen exceeding 2 billion euros this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is worried about debt.

"The acquisition could reignite concerns about a credit downgrade ... given existing proximity to S&P's thresholds," the broker said in a note.

But the broker added SSE management is confident of maintaining an A- rating.

Europe's indebted utilities are facing higher costs to refinance their debt maturities as the euro zone crisis cranks up the cost of debt, especially in peripheral Europe.

In February Enel sold a 5 percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna for 178 million euros. The utility has also identified potential asset sales in Brazil and Indonesia.

Shares in Enel have slid around 40 percent since the start of this year on concerns that weak power demand could hit profitability and add pressure to its stretched balance sheet.

In March the utility slashed its dividend payout policy and investments to help lower its debt burden. In May Moody's downgraded its credit rating on Enel to baa1.

Enel shares were up 3.5 percent at 2.488 euros in late trading on Friday, while SSE's shares were down 1.5 percent at 13.69 pounds. The Stoxx Europe 600 utility index was up 0.95 percent. ($1=0.7939 euros) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Greg Mahlich)