PRAGUE Feb 25 Finnish utility Fortum is interested in a 66 percent stake in Slovak power producer Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) being offered for sale by Italy's Enel , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The source confirmed to Reuters a report in Slovak daily Hospodarske Noviny, which said Fortum had talked with Enel and collected data as part of the due-diligence process.

Fortum and Enel declined to comment.

State-controlled Fortum has recently sold distribution businesses in Finland and Norway as well as a stake in gas utility Gasum. It is expected to sell its Swedish grid business soon for up to 6 billion euros.

At the same time, Fortum has said it is ready to take "significant development and growth steps" and is looking beyond the Nordics and Russia.

Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL, and Hungary's state-owned MVM declared their joint interest in the stake in November, as did Czech utility CEZ.

Privately held Czech energy group EPH said it was closely monitoring the process.

Enel is still waiting for binding bids for the stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

Enel has been selling assets to cut its debt load but it has been under less pressure after raising 3.1 billion euros through the sale of its stake in Spanish Endesa in November.

Last week, it temporarily suspended the sale of its Romanian assets. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka in Prague, Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki)