SHANGHAI, June 29 China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said it is considering making a bid for a stake in Slovakian power generator Slovenske Elektrarne held by Italian utility Enel but it has not yet made a decision on the matter.

"At present, it is not certain whether or not the company will take part in this matter," CNNC said in a statement on Monday.

Italy's biggest utility is seeking to sell its 66 percent stake in the Slovakian nuclear power plant as part of a 5 billion euro asset disposal plan to cut debt and fund growth.

On June 12 Enel's CEO Francesco Starace said he believed CNNC would likely bid. Enel has also said it expects to sell a minority stake by the end of this year and the rest after the completion of work on nuclear reactors in about two years.

CNNC is one of China's two biggest nuclear developers and is listing a subsidiary in Shanghai to fund investments. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Chen Yixin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)