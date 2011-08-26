Aug 26 * Fire caused by transformer overheating

MILAN, Aug 26 Enel SpA , Italy's biggest power utility, temporarily closed two of three units at its Civitavecchia plant on Friday because of a fire, the company said.

The fire was caused by the overheating of a transformer and had been contained within the plant's boundaries, Enel said in a statement. There were no injuries.

The Civitavecchia site is a coal-powered plant near Rome. It has three units, each with a capacity of 660 megawatts.

The company said fire fighters were working to fully extinguish the fire which broke out at 0830 GMT.

One of the units had been shut down because it was near the transformer that caught fire. A second had been closed down as a precautionary measure.

At 1428 GMT, Enel shares were down 2.1 percent at 3.256 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 Utility index was down 1.24 percent.

