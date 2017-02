MILAN Nov 9 Italian utility Enel has hedged about 80 percent of 2012 power sales in Italy, the company said in a slide.

It said it had hedged about 70-75 percent of 2012 Spanish power sales and about 70-75 percent of 2012 power sales in Latin America.

Enel has hedged the whole of its 2012 power sales in Slovakia, it said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)