MILAN, March 24 Enel Green Power has signed a financing accord with Spanish lender Santander worth 153 million euros ($211 million), Italy's biggest renewable energy company said on Monday.

The financing, which has a 12-year maturity, will be used for investments in wind farms in Mexico, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)