* Approves all-paper merger with Enel Green Power
* Looking at distribution assets round the world
* Cuts 2016 core earnings guidance
* Ready to replicate ultra-broadband plans outside Italy
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 18 Italian utility Enel is
betting on a merger with its renewables subsidiary Enel Green
Power to boost growth after it trimmed its core
earnings forecast for next year due to weak power prices and
regulatory headwinds.
Europe's No. 2 utility announced a share issue on Wednesday
to finance its acquisition of the 31 percent of Enel Green Power
(EGP) it does not already own. Having full control will make it
easier to fund the company which absorbs more than half the
investments Enel has earmarked for growth.
State-run Enel said it will issue up to 770.589 million new
shares, which will be offered to EGP minorities at an exchange
ratio of 0.486 Enel shares for each EGP share tendered.
BOFA Merrill Lynch said the terms of the deal suggested a
premium of almost 20 percent to EGP's average share price over
the last six months.
"On this basis we have estimated the transaction would be 4
percent dilutive for Enel," BOFA Merrill Lynch said in a note.
Enel shares were down 2.8 percent at 1502 GMT, while EGP
shares were down 3.2 percent. The European utility index
was 0.9 percent lower.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace, a former EGP head, is looking to
green energy to help drive future growth and expects clean
energy sources to account for more than half of the company's
generation mix by 2019.
The merger with the green unit is expected to generate
synergies of around 800 million euros, Enel said on Wednesday.
The utility is also banking on business in emerging markets
and digital distribution grids to lift prospects.
"We're looking at many parts of the world to buy
distribution assets and could be interested in many of the
opportunities. The United States has great potential," Starace
told analysts in a conference call.
Weak demand, low wholesale power prices and surging
renewable power generation are weighing on operators of
fossil-fuel fired plants across Europe, prompting many to look
for new businesses to offset falling revenues in traditional
generation.
Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, is
working on plans to help build a nationwide fibre-optic telecoms
network, one of the priority projects of Italy's Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi.
Starace said the plan to use the group's digital smart meter
infrastructure to lay last-mile broadband cable into consumer
homes could be ready in a couple of months and would represent a
new business opportunity.
"We want to repeat it outside Italy too," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday Enel cuts its forecast for core
earnings next year to around 14.7 billion euros, from the 15
billion euros it had forecast in March.
It confirmed net profit forecasts for the next two years as
well as dividend policy, but lifted its estimate of cost saving
measures and an asset sale programme.
"The plan wasn't earth-shattering and the company seems to
be focusing on cost cutting to try and weather the storm the
sector is facing," a utility analyst said.
($1 = 0.9387 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)