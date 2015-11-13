MILAN Nov 13 Italian energy group Enel said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Hydro Dolomiti Enel (HDE) to Fedaia Holdings, controlled by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund, for 335 million euros ($360 million).

HDE manages several hydroelectric power plants in Italy's northern Trento province, with a total installed capacity of around 1,280 megawatts. Dolomiti Energia SpA owns the remaining 51 percent of HDE.

The sale is part of Enel's strategic plan to dispose of minority stakes and to raise funds for other growth opportunities.

($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)