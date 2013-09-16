European stocks futures point to higher open on a heavy day of company earnings - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
MILAN, Sept 16 Italian state-controlled utility Enel is gauging investor interest for a dollar-denominated hybrid bond issue worth between $500 million and $1 billion, financial sources told Reuters on Monday.
The company will hold a call with potential investors on Monday, a banking source told Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities are arranging the call, IFR reports.
The bond would have a long tenor and a call option in the tenth year, the financial sources told Reuters.
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Isla Binnie)
LONDON, March 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
March 7 British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc reported better-than-expected full-year underlying earnings, helped by strong performance in e-commerce payments.
March 7 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).