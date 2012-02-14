MILAN Feb 14 Italy's biggest utility Enel has covered 75 percent of its financing needs for 2012 with the successful placement of 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) of bonds to retail investors, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

Europe's most indebted utility has 10 billion euros of debt maturing in 2012, Fulvio Conti told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding the group had secured 7.5 billion euros so far this year.

Asked if he had been worried by debt jitters in Italy as the country got sucked in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in 2011, Conti said:

"I can assure you I didn't even lose 5 minutes of sleep. In part thanks to this operation, our average borrowing cost is confirmed around 5 percent."

Conti said the company could proceed with other institutional bond issues during the year if convenient. Enel is not interested in acquisitions at the moment, he added. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)