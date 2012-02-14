MILAN Feb 14 Italy's biggest utility Enel
has covered 75 percent of its financing needs for 2012
with the successful placement of 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion)
of bonds to retail investors, its chief executive said in a
newspaper interview on Tuesday.
Europe's most indebted utility has 10 billion euros of debt
maturing in 2012, Fulvio Conti told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding the
group had secured 7.5 billion euros so far this year.
Asked if he had been worried by debt jitters in Italy as the
country got sucked in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in
2011, Conti said:
"I can assure you I didn't even lose 5 minutes of sleep. In
part thanks to this operation, our average borrowing cost is
confirmed around 5 percent."
Conti said the company could proceed with other
institutional bond issues during the year if convenient. Enel is
not interested in acquisitions at the moment, he added.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)