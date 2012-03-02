* Enel priority to keep single A rating

* Generation business pressured by increasing competition

* Stock trades at discount to sector

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, March 2 The strong commitment of Europe's most indebted utility Enel to its single 'A' credit rating has raised doubts about its ability to hang on to a generous dividend policy despite reassurances to the contrary from management.

Shares in Enel, which owns Spanish utility Endesa, have slid more than 7 percent since mid-February on concerns weak demand for power in core markets Italy and Spain could add pressure to its stretched balance sheet.

The Italian utility, set to unveil a key business plan next Thursday, has already indicated its dividend in absolute terms is likely to fall because of a government austerity-related energy tax. But it has stuck by its policy of paying out 60 percent of 2011 profit in dividends.

Earlier this year Enel said it would not be paying an interim dividend, a move designed to optimise cash flows and help debt rescheduling.

Shares in Europe's No. 2 utility have shed more than 50 percent since May when the first signs of alarm over Italy's debt crisis started to show. They now trade at an estimated 7 times earnings, below a sector average that analysts peg at about 10 times.

BUY

"The stock looks very cheap and I still like its presence in Latin America, one of the few areas still growing," said Stafano Bezzato, analyst at Berenberg Bank.

Bezzato said the dividend yield, at over 8 percent, is the best in the sector. "Enel remains on track to reach its debt target and the easing of the sovereign debt crisis will help refinancing costs," he said.

Centrobanca said that Enel's debt situation is under control thanks to a narrowing of bond spreads as Italian government austerity measures bear fruit.

"They have some 10 billion euros to refinance this year but they've already successfully closed a 3 billion euro retail bond and are said to have signed a 3 billion euro loan refinancing," Eduardo Montalbano said.

A cut in investments, asset disposals and the introduction of a scrip dividend could cut debt to 25 billion euros in 2016 with only modest dilution, allowing the group to keep one of the most attractive dividend yields in the sector, Citigroup said.

"We believe the group's Spanish activities are undervalued. A strategy that relaunches the liquidity of the stock and the visibility of its earnings could support Enel share price in the long run," Citi's Antonella Bianchessi said.

SELL

Increasing competition due to weaker electricity demand, higher imports and new renewable energy installations, especially solar, are hurting Enel's profitability, UBS said.

"To avoid a (credit) downgrade Enel may opt for a disposal plan and pay dividends in shares," the broker said, moves that would dilute earnings per share and trigger a negative spiral.

A scrip dividend has been introduced by other Southern European utilities like Gas Natural and Iberdrola .

"The group has to reduce debt and so it can't not cut its dividend," said Alessandro Frigerio, fund manager at Italy's RMJ. RMJ does not hold Enel because of debt concerns.

Morgan Stanley said Enel will try to offset lower core earnings by cutting investments and making cost efficiencies.

"But we highlight cutting capex could prove challenging in the short term given existing commitments," it said in a report.

The broker said a 12.5 percent discount to the sector and a dividend yield of 7.3 percent is not enough to support the shares given the balance of risks.

Uncertainty on regulatory issues in Spain and how it will address the tariff deficit issue is unlikely to be resolved soon and could weigh on earnings, it added.

The tariff deficit is the shortfall between regulated power tariffs and generation costs which sits on utilities' balance sheets as debt. Spain has pledged to erase this debt. (Editing by David Cowell)