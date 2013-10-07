MILAN Oct 7 Italian utility Enel will
not sell nuclear assets it owns in Slovakia or reduce its 70
percent stake in green energy group Enel Green Power
as part of efforts to cut its debt pile, its chief executive was
quoted as saying on Monday.
In an interview with la Repubblica Affari & Finanza
newspaper, CEO Fulvio Conti confirmed Enel's target of lowering
its debt to 37 billion euros ($50 billion) at the end of 2014,
from 42 billion euros at the end of the year.
"We won't exit the nuclear industry and will actually invest
more in it if given a chance," Conti said when asked if Enel
would cut its stake in Slovenske Elektrarne which generates
nuclear power.
Some bankers and analysts had speculated Enel could sell its
stake in the Slovak nuclear plant as part of its plans to sell 6
billion euros ($8 billion) of assets by the end of 2014 to cut
debt.
Conti also said Enel was "happy to own 70 percent of Enel
Green Power and would hold tightly onto it."
He said Enel would exit markets where its presence is too
small or sell operations that have no growth prospects in order
to cut debt, but he did not give further details.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)