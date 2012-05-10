MILAN May 10 Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, does not expect any increase in its cost of debt in 2012, the group's CFO said on Thursday.

"We were not penalised by the recent S&P downgrade (of Italy) since it was expected," Luigi Ferraris said in a conference call on first-quarter results.

Ferraris, who said the cost of debt would remain around 5 percent this year, said the group had liquidity of 27.4 billion euros ($35.51 billion) which was enough to cover debt maturities through 2014.

He confirmed the group's net debt target of 43 billion euros by the end of the year.

At the end of March debt stood at 45.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)