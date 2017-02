MILAN Nov 9 The CFO of Italian utility Enel said he sees net profits at the end of the year at around 4.1 billion euros.

"If we assume a 400 million euro impact from the Robin Hood Tax it should be 4.0-4.1 billion euros," Luigi Ferraris said in a conference call.

Enel had guided to a net profit target for the year of 4.5 billion euros but its CEO has said he expected the tax to impact full year net profits.

The Italy government introduced the new tax on energy companies as part of austerity measures. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)