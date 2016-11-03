PARIS Nov 3 French telecom operator Iliad has had preliminary contacts with Italian utility Enel about possibly using the fibre optic broadband network that Enel plans to build in Italy, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

Iliad earlier this year agreed to become Italy's fourth mobile operator to help smooth the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind.

Telecom industry experts are waiting to see whether Iliad's founder and majority-owner Xavier Niel might also consider launching a broadband-based fixed-line offer as he has done in France, where his Free brand has been a pioneer in packages that combine broadband internet, television and fixed-line telephones.

Enel Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace told Reuters he had not met with Niel, but that he suspected that when Free finally decides to come into Italy, it will be interested in talking to Enel.

"There has been some contact ... They are in a proces of deciding what they want to do ... these are just initial talks," Starace told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.

He added that for now these were just preliminary contacts, not talks. Iliad declined to comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq,; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)