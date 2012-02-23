Feb 23 Italian power company Enel has signed a 3.2 billion euro ($4.24 billion) loan refinancing which was increased from a launch amount of 2 billion euros after a strong response from the market, banking sources said on Thursday.

The new five-year loan will replace around 1.9 billion euros of existing facilities when they mature in April 2012.

The loan may be used as collateral for the ECB's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) facility as it is documented under Italian domestic law rather than English law.

Enel could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)