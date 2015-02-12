LONDON Feb 12 Italian utility Enel
has renegotiated a 9.4 billion euro ($10.70 billion) revolving
credit facility, extending the maturity of the loan and reducing
the cost of the financing, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
The maturity of the financing, which can be used by Enel and
by its Dutch subsidiary Enel Finance International, for
day-to-day cash requirements, has been extended to 2020 from
April 2018, previously.
Pricing on the loan is now 80 basis points (bp) over Libor,
a substantial reduction from the 190bp charged on the deal
previously.
The commitment fee on undrawn amounts has also been reduced
to 35 percent of the applicable margin, down from 40 percent
previously, or to 28bp from 76bp.
Mediobanca acted as documentation agent on the financing
alongside a number of international and Italian banks.
The financing is not related to the company's refinancing
programme.
Enel has taken advantage of a recent reduction in loan
margins for Southern European borrowers to replace the expensive
9.4 billion euro forward start facility on improved terms.
The forward start was due to come into force in April 2015,
when the company's existing core revolving credit facility
matures.
The forward start was agreed in February 2013 at a time when
borrowers in Southern European economies were forced to pay
hefty premiums on their loans during the eurozone crisis to
cover peripheral risk and overcome the reluctance of
international banks' reluctance to lend.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
