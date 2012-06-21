(In second paragraph, corrects name of company to Enel, from
Eni.)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Italy's biggest
utility Enel said on Thursday it had signed an
agreement with Russia's second-biggest crude producer LUKOIL
to cooperate in gas production and transportation
projects.
The parties will investigate possible joint upstream gas
projects in Russia and abroad, especially in the Caspian Sea and
North African basin, and review possible supply of Enel's
Russian unit OGK-5 gas-fired power plants by LUKOIL,
Enel said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)