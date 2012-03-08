MILAN, March 8 Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Thursday it would cut its dividend and investments over the next five years as it seeks to reduce its large debt and hang on to its credit rating.

In its 2012-2016 business plan Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, said it would pay a dividend of at least 40 percent of ordinary net profit starting with 2012 results. The current payout policy is 60 percent of net profit.

Investments in the period will be cut by around 4 billion euros from its previous plan to about 27 billion euros.

It said it expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall by more than 1 billion euros from 2011 to around 16.5 billion euros in 2012 as weak power demand continues to dog key Italian and Spanish markets.

EBITDA will rise to 17 billion euros in 2014 and 19 billion euros in 2016, it said.

Net debt, which stood at 44.6 billion euros at the end of 2011, will fall to 43 billion euros in 2012 and to 30 billion euros in 2016.

It said it expected net profit to be 3.4 billion euros in 2012 from last year's 4.1 billion euros. It will rise to 5 billion euros in 2016. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)