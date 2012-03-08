* Sees 2012 EBITDA at 16.5 bln euro vs 17.5 bln consensus
* Cuts dividend payout to at least 40 pct from 60 pct
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct
* Expected to face credit rating downgrade
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, March 8 Enel, Europe's
most indebted utility, has slashed its dividend and investment
plans for the next five years to cut debts and offset margin
pressures from weak demand and increased competition in core
markets Italy and Spain.
The company, which owns Spain's Endesa, said on
Thursday it expects core earnings in 2012 to fall to around 16.5
billion euros, well below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of
17.5 billion euros and underpinning expectations its credit
rating may be cut.
Europe's No.2 utility also cut its dividend payout by a
third.
"The major negative came from a new payout of at least 40
percent. For 2012 this would imply a dividend per share of 0.14
euros and a 5 percent yield. This is the lowest in the peer
group and is likely to disappoint income holders," UBS analyst
Alberto Gandolfi said.
Italy's biggest utility painted a gloomy outlook for power
generation in its core Italian and Spanish markets as weak
demand, increasing competition and the solar power boom bite
into margins.
European power producers are feeling the pinch from the
region's weak economies following an austerity push by
governments triggered by the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"It's a disaster. A very significant cut to dividend and to
core earnings, with guidance well below market expectations. The
plan is clearly tailored for the credit agencies," a Milan-based
analyst said.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday credit
ratings agency Standard and Poor's was set to downgrade its
rating on the heavily indebted utility.
Shares in the Italian utility slumped as much as 8 percent
in early trade after publication of the group's 2012-2016
business plan.
They were down 6.06 percent at 2.85 euros at 0936 GMT, by
far the worst performer on the Stoxx 600 index of European
utility. They have shed around 50 percent since May when
first signs of alarm over debt-laden Italy started to emerge.
Enel, which operates in 40 countries worldwide and sells
power and gas to around 61 million customers, said its
international operations would be the pillar for growth.
It said it would focus on strengthening its balance sheet as
it moves to cut debt to 30 billion euros in 2016 from last
year's 44.6 billion euros.
The utility, which earlier this year said it would not be
paying an interim dividend to optimise cash flows and help debt
rescheduling, said it will pay at least 40 percent of ordinary
net profit in dividend compared to the current 60 percent.
Management had previously said that while the dividend could
fall in absolute terms because of an energy tax introduced by
Rome as part of austerity measures the payout policy of 60
percent would remain.
It said it would introduce cost-cutting measures that will
raise about 5.9 billion euros of additional cash flow to 2015
compared to 2008.
