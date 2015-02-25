(Adds source on timing, price discount)
By Francesca Landini and Giselda Vagnoni
ROME/MILAN Feb 25 The Italian government
started selling a 5.74 percent stake in state-controlled utility
Enel on Wednesday in a deal that could earn it around
2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).
The sale is the first in a raft of planned privatisations to
reduce its 2 trillion-euro debt pile that will bring cash
directly into the state's coffers. So far, Italy has publicly
listed state broadcaster Rai's network unit Rai Way
and shipbuilder Fincantieri.
The treasury said on Wednesday it had launched an
accelerated bookbuilding process to sell the Enel stake through
a consortium of Italian and foreign banks.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs,
Mediobanca and UniCredit were offering the
shares to Italian and foreign institutional investors, the
treasury said in a statement.
"The stock did pretty well on the market in the last few
days so the treasury decided to sell it before the blackout
period ahead of Enel's results," a financial source said.
Italy's biggest utility is due to publish results on March
18 and a placement was not possible in the two weeks before
earnings.
Three financial sources told Reuters that the price guidance
for the placement was around 4 euros a share, representing a
discount of around 1.2 percent on Wednesday's Enel closing
price. The stock touched on Wednesday its high since October
2014 to end at 4.048 euros.
A final price for the transaction will be announced on
Thursday morning before the market opens.
The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, said last year
it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of
2014, but had to postpone the sale because of choppy financial
markets.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters the sale could be
completed by the end of March. A successful sale of a stake in
Enel would pave the way to the privatisation of state-owned
Italian post office, which is due to take place in the second
half of this year, one source said.
Brokerage house Equita and law firm Clifford Chance advised
the Treasury on the deal. ($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi in Rome; Editing by
Andrew Roche, Toni Reinhold)