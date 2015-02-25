BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
ROME Feb 25 The Italian government has launched an accelerated bookbuilding process to place a 5.74 percent stake in state-controlled electricity group Enel, the Treasury said.
The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, said last year it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of 2014, but had to postpone the sale because of choppy financial markets.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters the sale could be completed by the end of March.
A financial source told Reuters on Wednesday that banks were placing Enel's shares at a price of around 4 euros each in a deal that would earn the state more than 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion). ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, Giselda Vagnoni, Francesca Landini)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.