BRATISLAVA, March 9 Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's Enel, said it had pushed back the completion dates for two new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant due to stress tests following the Fukushima disaster.

The March 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear facility spurred some countries like Germany to retreat from atomic power and prompted the EU to mandate stress tests for the region's plants.

"Some delays at Mochovce 3&4 have been registered and unit 3 will start commercial operations at the end of 2013 whereas the 4th unit will follow 8 months later," CEO Fulvio Conti and Carlo Tamburi, head of Enel International operations, said at a news conference on Thursday in Rome. An Enel spokeswoman confirmed the information on Friday.

They added that the delay was due to the introduction of the stress tests.

In September, the company had said it expected to complete the units on time with the first reactor coming on line by the end of 2012.

The company operates two units at Mochovce and another two at its Jasloveske Bohunice power plant, with a total 1,950 megawatts of installed capacity.

The two new blocks at Mochovce will have installed capacity of 440 MW each. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Martin Santa; editing by James Jukwey)