By Stephen Jewkes
| MILAN, June 29
MILAN, June 29 Italian utility Enel
plans to expand its green energy capacity in the next few years
by entering two or three markets in Asia and Africa but is not
planning major acquisitions, its renewable energy chief said on
Thursday.
Enel, which controls Spain's Endesa, became
Europe's biggest utility by market value when it bought out its
renewable energy division last year. The state-controlled
company is now focusing on power grids and green businesses.
"(We) will pursue growth in areas where we're already
present and open up a few new markets like Vietnam and Senegal,"
Antonio Cammisecra, head of global renewable energies at Enel
Green Power (EGP), told Reuters.
The company sees South East Asia as a key growth area though
China is off the agenda for the time being, he said.
"We are, however, monitoring it constantly since it's too
big to ignore," said Cammisecra, who took the helm at EGP
earlier this year.
He said the green division wanted to expand in some of its
more attractive markets such as Australia, Zambia and India,
where it could act as a bridgehead for Enel to build power
networks and sell electricity to retail customers.
"We're looking at these countries holistically. EGP goes in
and builds green plants. Then the group sees if there's room to
go downstream in areas like distribution and retail," he said.
EGP, one of the world's biggest renewable energy companies,
is in 29 countries. It plans to spend about 8 billion euros ($9
billion) by 2019 to increase its installed capacity to almost 46
gigawatts from 37 gigawatts.
U.S. STILL ATTRACTIVE
Cammisecra said in the next year or so the company would see
significant growth in the United States and Mexico thanks to its
"build, sell, operate" strategy of constructing plants, selling
them and then managing them for a fee.
The United States remained a very big renewable energy
market despite President Donald Trump's decision to leave the
Paris Climate deal, he said, adding that increasing demand from
commercial and industrial (C&I) users would drive growth.
"Our plans and investments in the U.S. remain unchanged," he
said.
EGP is increasingly selling power directly to end users
rather than utilities and over the next three years will sell
half its output to C&I clients, Cammisecra said.
There has been growing concern that margins for renewable
energy companies could suffer as utilities vie to lock in low
prices through power purchase agreements.
Cammisecra said while major, transformative acquisitions
were off the agenda for EGP, it was ready to pursue smaller
deals to help boost growth.
"In Spain, greenfield operations are our preferred route but
we will also consider acquisitions," he said.
Cammisecra declined to comment when asked if EGP was
interested in Spanish green energy company Renovalia, which
investment fund Cerberus bought in 2015 for 1 billion euros and
is said to be up for sale.
He said EGP, through its solar joint venture with Italian
infrastructure fund F2i, would look at the Italian photovoltaic
assets of Terra Firma when they come to market.
"We are interested and will have a look but the process
hasn't started yet," he said.
Terra Firma has hired UniCredit, JPMorgan and Jefferies to
sell its RTR portfolio of solar power plants in Italy, many in
the south. A banker with knowledge of the matter said it could
be worth around 1.5 billion euros.
The move by some major oil companies to diversify their
businesses by moving into the renewable energy sector has
concerned some industry watchers who are worried the existing
green energy players could suffer.
But Cammisecra brushed aside the concerns arguing that
renewable energy companies with strong track records, low costs
and effective strategies would win.
"Oil and gas players hardly have the cheapest costs of
capital. I don't think it's a major threat," he said.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)