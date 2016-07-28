* Sees FY ordinary core earnings around 15 bln euros

MILAN, July 28 Italy's biggest utility Enel lifted profit guidance for the year after on Thursday beating first-half expectations on better margins at its Italian and Latin American businesses.

The state-controlled utility said it expected ordinary core earnings this year to be around 15 billion euros ($17 billion), excluding items associated with one-off transactions such as acquisitions or disposals, against a previous target of 14.7 billion.

Ordinary net profit for the year is expected to be around 3.2 billion euros versus a previous 3.1 billion.

Enel, which earlier this year folded its green business into group operations, is focusing on grids and green energy as traditional power generation comes under pressure.

Big utilities across Europe are selling assets and rejigging business models in response to weak power prices, falling demand and a boom in renewable energy.

In the first half, core earnings grew 1.2 percent to 8.05 billion euros, above an average forecast of 7.94 billion from analysts polled by Reuters.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace said significant progress had also been made in its asset sale programme.

"We have completed more than 4 billion euros of disposals, equal to 70 percent of our five-year target," he said.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, is looking to sell as much as 6 billion euros in assets up to 2019 to help to fund growth.

At 1352 GMT Enel shares were up 1.1 percent while the European utility sector was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)