MILAN Nov 9 Enel , Europe's most indebted utility, stuck to its full-year debt target on Wednesday and said it is planning to issue up to 5 billion euros in bonds to restructure maturities.

In a statement Enel said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat on the year at 13.284 billion euros, as weaker margins in domestic generation and in Spain were offset by asset sales.

Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said he confirmed full-year guidance for EBITDA and debt but said an energy tax introduced by the government as part of austerity measures would impact its net profit target. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)