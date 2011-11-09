MILAN Nov 9 Enel , Europe's most
indebted utility, stuck to its full-year debt target on
Wednesday and said it is planning to issue up to 5 billion euros
in bonds to restructure maturities.
In a statement Enel said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat on the year at
13.284 billion euros, as weaker margins in domestic generation
and in Spain were offset by asset sales.
Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said he confirmed full-year
guidance for EBITDA and debt but said an energy tax introduced
by the government as part of austerity measures would impact its
net profit target.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)