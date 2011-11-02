MOSCOW Nov 2 Italian utility Enel's Russian unit said on Wednesday it made a net profit of 4.57 billion roubles ($148.3 million) in the first nine months of the year, slightly below forecasts, compared to 4.6 billion roubles last year.

Enel Russia, formerly known as OGK-5 , had been expected by analysts to report a profit of 5 billion roubles.

Enel and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) are the two biggest foreign companies to have bought control of Russian generators following the sector's part-privatisation last decade. ($1 = 30.812 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)