MOSCOW Nov 2 Italian utility Enel's
Russian unit said on Wednesday it made a net profit of 4.57
billion roubles ($148.3 million) in the first nine months of the
year, slightly below forecasts, compared to 4.6 billion roubles
last year.
Enel Russia, formerly known as OGK-5 , had been
expected by analysts to report a profit of 5 billion roubles.
Enel and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) are the two biggest
foreign companies to have bought control of Russian generators
following the sector's part-privatisation last decade.
($1 = 30.812 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by
Vladimir Soldatkin)