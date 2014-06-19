MILAN, June 19 Italy's biggest utility Enel has received several expressions of interest for its stake in Slovakian generating company Slovenske Elektrarne , a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"Several companies have expressed an interest and the company is now moving to the bank mandate phase," the source said.

Enel declined to comment.

Enel, under its new CEO Francesco Starace, is looking to sell around 4.4 billion euros of assets this year to meet a debt reduction target.

