BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
MILAN, June 19 Italy's biggest utility Enel has received several expressions of interest for its stake in Slovakian generating company Slovenske Elektrarne , a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
"Several companies have expressed an interest and the company is now moving to the bank mandate phase," the source said.
Enel declined to comment.
Enel, under its new CEO Francesco Starace, is looking to sell around 4.4 billion euros of assets this year to meet a debt reduction target.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.