BRATISLAVA, Sept 29 Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's Enel , expects to complete two new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant on time, with the first reactor coming on line by the end of 2012, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company operates two units at Mochovce and another two units at its Jasloveske Bohunice power plant, with a total 1,950 megawatts of installed capacity.

The two new blocks at Mochovce will have installed capacity of 440 MW each.

"We will connect the third reactor at the Mochovce power plant by the end of the next year," SE spokeswoman Jana Burdova said. "Eight to 10 months later we will also connect the fourth reactor."

Slovakia produced 11.4 terrawatt hours of electricity in first half of 2011, with 69 percent of that coming from nuclear power, 16 percent coming from hydro sources and 12 percent from thermal coal power plants.