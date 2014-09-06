* Enel CEO sees decision on Spanish unit in October

* Debt reduction plans on track

* Asset sales in Romania, Slovakia being prepared (Adds quotes, background, details)

By Silvia Aloisi and Giancarlo Navach

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 Italy's biggest utility Enel, which is weighing up options for its Spanish unit Endesa, could sell a stake of up to 22 percent to boost its free floating capital, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on Saturday.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa and faces pressure to cut its huge debt pile, has said it is considering three options, including delisting or leaving its stake unchanged.

"Should we decide to keep everything as it is ... we are quite comfortable with it," Starace told Reuters in an interview at the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum meeting in Cernobbio. "Another (option) is that we buy the 7 percent and something (that is on the market) so that we fully own it and delist it.

"The third option ... is to sell more, we could probably sell up to 22 percent or something like that. That is the maximum we could get to sell in the present circumstances."

He said the company would look at how the market develops next month and that will be a key factor in its decision.

Like other big utilities in Europe, Enel has seen its generating business hit by low wholesale prices and weak demand from clients struggling in the economic crisis. At the same time, it is pushing to cut a debt burden which stood at 43 billion euros ($55.7 billion) at the end of June.

Starace, a former head of Enel's renewable energy division who took over as chief executive in May, said the group, Europe's most heavily indebted utility, was on track with its debt reduction plans.

The company expects to reduce the total to 37 billion euros by the end of the year and aims to raise around 4 billion euros through asset sales, mainly in Slovakia and Romania. It could also sell smaller assets in the United States and in the renewables sector in France.

Starace said Enel, which is selling a 67 percent stake in Slovakian generating company Slovenske Elektrarne, expected to start negotiations with one or two potential bidders by mid-November.

"The process is in the due diligence phase ... that will take some time," he said.

He said plans to sell three distribution grids in Romania were two to three weeks ahead of the timetable in Slovakia, as the assets there required a less complex analysis. Among potential bidders for the assets was China's State Grid Corporation.

He did not rule out selling power producer Enel Russia, previously named OGK-5, but said given the tensions surrounding the crisis in Ukraine the conditions were currently not favourable for a sale.

"We could sell it, yes, but we have decided not to put the assets on sale and the reason is that they are very much a Russian operation," he said. "We don't think they would be well valued under the present circumstances," he said.

Starace also confirmed Enel was interested in some of the Italian assets German utility E.ON had put up for sale. He said the group had put forward a non-binding offer for some of the assets but gave no details.

(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Giancarlo Navach, editing by David Evans)