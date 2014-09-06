* Enel CEO sees decision on Spanish unit in October
* Debt reduction plans on track
* Asset sales in Romania, Slovakia being prepared
By Silvia Aloisi and Giancarlo Navach
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 Italy's biggest utility
Enel, which is weighing up options for its Spanish
unit Endesa, could sell a stake of up to 22 percent to boost its
free floating capital, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace
said on Saturday.
Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa and faces pressure to
cut its huge debt pile, has said it is considering three
options, including delisting or leaving its stake unchanged.
"Should we decide to keep everything as it is ... we are
quite comfortable with it," Starace told Reuters in an interview
at the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum meeting in Cernobbio.
"Another (option) is that we buy the 7 percent and something
(that is on the market) so that we fully own it and delist it.
"The third option ... is to sell more, we could probably
sell up to 22 percent or something like that. That is the
maximum we could get to sell in the present circumstances."
He said the company would look at how the market develops
next month and that will be a key factor in its decision.
Like other big utilities in Europe, Enel has seen its
generating business hit by low wholesale prices and weak demand
from clients struggling in the economic crisis. At the same
time, it is pushing to cut a debt burden which stood at 43
billion euros ($55.7 billion) at the end of June.
Starace, a former head of Enel's renewable energy division
who took over as chief executive in May, said the group,
Europe's most heavily indebted utility, was on track with its
debt reduction plans.
The company expects to reduce the total to 37 billion euros
by the end of the year and aims to raise around 4 billion euros
through asset sales, mainly in Slovakia and Romania. It could
also sell smaller assets in the United States and in the
renewables sector in France.
Starace said Enel, which is selling a 67 percent stake in
Slovakian generating company Slovenske Elektrarne, expected to
start negotiations with one or two potential bidders by
mid-November.
"The process is in the due diligence phase ... that will
take some time," he said.
He said plans to sell three distribution grids in Romania
were two to three weeks ahead of the timetable in Slovakia, as
the assets there required a less complex analysis. Among
potential bidders for the assets was China's State Grid
Corporation.
He did not rule out selling power producer Enel Russia,
previously named OGK-5, but said given the tensions surrounding
the crisis in Ukraine the conditions were currently not
favourable for a sale.
"We could sell it, yes, but we have decided not to put the
assets on sale and the reason is that they are very much a
Russian operation," he said. "We don't think they would be well
valued under the present circumstances," he said.
Starace also confirmed Enel was interested in some of the
Italian assets German utility E.ON had put up for
sale. He said the group had put forward a non-binding offer for
some of the assets but gave no details.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro)
