ROME May 2 Italy's biggest power producer Enel is interested in joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas project as Italy moves ahead with plans to turn itself into a gas hub, Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

"Enel is interested in projects that bring gas to the country," Conti told rpeorters on the sideliens of a presentation. Asked if such projects included TAP he said: "Of course."

TAP said in February it was selected by the Shah Deniz II consortium as the pipeline route to Italy in a tightening race between competing projects to pump Azeri gas to Europe.

TAP plans to build a 520 kilometre gas pipeline that will connect Greece with Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.

TAP's partners are Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL , and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)