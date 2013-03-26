BRUSSELS, March 26 Italy's Enel utility is interested in a 10-20 percent share in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that would carry gas from the Caspian region to Italy through Greece and Albania, the chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

"There's talk of a 10 to 20 percent share that we would be happy to take," company CEO Fulvio Conti said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels. "The decision should be taken, I believe, in September or October." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio. Writing by Steve Scherer.)