BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
BRUSSELS, March 26 Italy's Enel utility is interested in a 10-20 percent share in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that would carry gas from the Caspian region to Italy through Greece and Albania, the chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
"There's talk of a 10 to 20 percent share that we would be happy to take," company CEO Fulvio Conti said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels. "The decision should be taken, I believe, in September or October." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.