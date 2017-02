MILAN Jan 16 Italy's No. 1 power producer Enel said on Monday the 2012 regulatory asset base (RAB) of its distribution and metering activities will be of 21.5 billion euros ($27.2 billion).

The so-called RAB is a key indicator of remuneration for regulated activities of utilities.

In a statement, Enel also said it expected a slight increase in 2012 tariff revenues compared to 2011 after Italy's energy regulator has set new power distribution and metering tariffs for the 2012-2015 regulatory period. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)