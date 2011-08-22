RIMINI, Italy Aug 22 The increase in taxation of energy companies in the Italian government's austerity plan will reduce dividends but will hopefully be changed by parliament, Enel (ENEI.MI) Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on Monday.

"It (the tax hike) reduces profits not only for investments but also for dividends and for the Treasury itself," Conti said at a conference in the Italian coastal town of Rimini.

"I think there is room for it to be modified in parliament," he added.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)