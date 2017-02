MILAN Feb 1 Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday it has begun the disposal of up to 5.1 percent of Italian power grid company Terna through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The placement, which involves the whole interest of Enel in Terna, will be made with Italian and international institutional investors.

The joint bookrunners in the operation are Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Mediobanca and UniCredit. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)