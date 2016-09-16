MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* The U.S. renewable unit of Italy's biggest utility Enel has signed a tax equity agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and MetLife for a 400 MW U.S. wind project

* Under the deal the investors will pay about $500 million to the wind farm's owner Cimarron Bend Wind Holdings in exchange for all "Class B" Membership interests in the project, which give them fiscal benefits

* Enel Green Power North America will keep all "Class A" interests giving it management control of the project

* The Cimarron Bend wind farm is due to start operations in 2017 and will require an investment of about $610 million

* Cimarron Bend will generate around 1.8 terawatt-hours of power per year when operational (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith)