* EGP's Greek capacity rises to 245 MW
* Greece has met payment commitments - EGP
(Releads, adds background, shares)
MILAN, June 19 Enel Green Power,
Italy's biggest renewable energy company, has started production
at four new solar power plants in Greece to take its installed
capacity in the country to 245 megawatts.
EGP also said on Tuesday that ESSE, a joint venture with
Japanese group Sharp, has started production of two
solar plants in Greece with a capacity of 2 MW.
EGP, controlled by Europe's No. 2 utility Enel, is
focused on countries that have clear regulatory frameworks and
plentiful renewable resources such as solar and wind power.
"Positive signs for a recovery in competitivity and growth
are coming from the country ... despite the difficulties Greece
has respected all its remuneration commitments on renewable
plants," an EGP spokesman told Reuters.
Greek political parties meeting on Tuesday said they
expected to form a coalition government soon and then seek
concessions to the painful austerity measures tied to the
international bailout deal keeping the country from bankruptcy.
Shrinking power demand, bad debts and poor regulation has
created a 350 million euro hole in the finances of Greece's
energy system, which depends on imported electricity and gas.
EGP's new Greek plants, which have an installed capacity of
17.4 megawatts, are all in the Peloponnesian region where it
also has wind and hydro capacity.
EGP shares were up 2.2 percent at 1130 GMT, compated with a
0.2 percent higher European utility index.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)