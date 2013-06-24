MILAN, June 24 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Monday it had agreed a loan of $100 million with BBVA to help fund investments in Mexico.

Enel GP, controlled by utility Enel, is shifting its focus away from its core markets of Italy and Spain to emerging markets.

The company has around 197 megawatts of installed capacity in Mexico.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)