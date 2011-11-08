MILAN Nov 8 Enel Green Power , Italy's biggest renewables company, confirmed its full-year targets on Tuesday after reporting a 22.8 percent rise in core earnings in the first nine months.

EGP said in a statement its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.186 billion euros in the first nine months.

Net profit in the period rose 3.1 percent to 363 million euros but fell an annual 36 percent in the third quarter due to the effect of an energy tax introduced by the Italian government as part of austerity measures. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)