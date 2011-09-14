MILAN, Sept 14 Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power said it expected a new energy tax to cost the company about 25 million euros per year between 2011 and 2013.

After 2013, the so-called Robin Hood tax should add about 2 million euros per year to the company's tax bill, Enel GP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new tax is part of a 54 billion euro austerity package which received final approval on Wednesday by Italy's parliament.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)