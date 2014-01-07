MILAN Jan 7 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had signed two loan agreements with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) for a total of $300 million to help fund investments in Chile and Mexico.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel , said the two loans in Chile and Mexico, for $150 million each, would have five-year maturities.

Enel Green Power, which is committed to diversifying its geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk, is focusing on the South American market to fuel future growth.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)