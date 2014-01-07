MILAN Jan 7 Italy's biggest renewable energy
company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had signed
two loan agreements with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
for a total of $300 million to help fund investments in Chile
and Mexico.
Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel
, said the two loans in Chile and Mexico, for $150
million each, would have five-year maturities.
Enel Green Power, which is committed to diversifying its
geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk, is
focusing on the South American market to fuel future growth.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)