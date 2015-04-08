* Stepping up expansion in Africa
* Asia next, with India on radar but not China
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 8 Enel Green Power (EGP)
is stepping up its expansion in Africa and will turn to Asia
next as it chases growing energy demand in emerging economies,
the head of Italy's biggest renewable energy company told
Reuters.
In recent years EGP, controlled by Europe's No. 2 utility
Enel, has invested heavily in Latin America, shifting
its focus from mature European markets to fast-growing emerging
markets with clear regulations and abundant natural resources.
But while it channeled around 80 percent of spending into
North and South America in 2014, that number could change
significantly in coming years as it targets new growth regions.
"Asia is the next step for us," Francesco Venturini told
Reuters, without providing figures on future investments.
Clean energy is grabbing the attention of utilities
worldwide as governments, especially in emerging economies, seek
to cut reliance on polluting fossil fuels and take advantage of
cheaper green solutions and falling costs.
But some analysts are concerned that with commodity prices
falling and increased competition, margins on new renewable
investments could be lower than expected.
"About a year ago we sent our business development teams
working in Africa to Asia, which is richer and more developed
but with a far larger consumer base," Venturini said.
EGP estimates that 1.5 billion people in Africa, Latin
America and Asia will gain access to electricity by 2030.
Earlier this month, EGP agreed with Japan's Marubeni
Corporation to assess green opportunities in Asia and
the Pacific.
The company is looking at India, Thailand, Malaysia,
Indonesia, and the Philippines, Venturini said.
China is not on the group's radar screen, however. "It's not
an easy market to penetrate and is dominated by local players
with heavy subsidies. This is not our strategy," he said.
SCHOOLS IN AFRICA
EGP, one of the world's biggest green energy producers with
9,600 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, has few megawatts in
Africa but there are 500 more under construction and 4,500 MW in
the pipeline.
The company works in South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and
Namibia. "We're interested in other countries and are trying to
find the best business model," Venturini said.
Renewable energy plants are not able to provide the amount
of power that big thermoelectric stations generate. But they are
cheaper to build and can be spread more widely in countries
where high-voltage power grids are often underdeveloped.
"Maybe we can do the same thing mobile telephony did for
communications, using small plants and batteries," Venturini
said.
In South Africa, EGP has opened a green energy school, the
EGP Academy, to train local people to install solar panels.
The aim is to build a specialised workforce able to replace
workers from outside and so cut costs while training businessmen
who could also help EGP roll out a retail business in the
country.
"This can become an important form of business and one we
can replicate elsewhere," Venturini said.
