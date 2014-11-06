MILAN Nov 6 Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Endesa Chile to supply renewable energy and sell green certificates.

The long-term contract will last about 20 years for two wind projects and about 25 years for three solar projects, it said.

The contract, which has an overall value of around $2.3 billion, will allow Enel Green Power Chile to develop wind and solar plants with an installed capacity of 307 megawatts at a cost of about $611 million, the company said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)