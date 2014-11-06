BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
MILAN Nov 6 Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Endesa Chile to supply renewable energy and sell green certificates.
The long-term contract will last about 20 years for two wind projects and about 25 years for three solar projects, it said.
The contract, which has an overall value of around $2.3 billion, will allow Enel Green Power Chile to develop wind and solar plants with an installed capacity of 307 megawatts at a cost of about $611 million, the company said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge