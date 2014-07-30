BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
MILAN, July 30 Italy's biggest renewable company Enel Green Power is mulling the sale of all of its EGP France business because of a lack of critical mass in France, the company said in a slide.
It said the transaction could involve 178 megawatts of operating wind assets and 28 MW of wind assets being built.
In the same slide Enel Green Power also said it was considering the sale of a minority equity interest in its North America portfolio.
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: