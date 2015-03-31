MILAN, March 31 Italy's Enel Green Power
said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 49 percent
stake in a newly created company holding its North American
renewable assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440
million.
The new company, EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners LLC,
includes a 560 megawatt portfolio of wind, geothermal,
hydropower and solar generation assets in operation as well as a
200 MW wind farm currently under construction, Enel Green Power
said in a statement. All assets are based in North America.
Enel Green Power's North American subsidiary will hold the
remaining 51 percent stake.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)