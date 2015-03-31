(Adds details)
MILAN, March 31 Italy's Enel Green Power
has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in a newly
created company holding its North American renewable energy
assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440 million
in a bid to fund growth.
The new company, EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners LLC,
includes a 560 megawatt (MW) portfolio of wind, geothermal,
hydropower and solar generation assets in operation as well as a
200 MW wind farm currently under construction, Enel Green Power
said in a statement on Tuesday. All assets are based in North
America.
Enel Green Power's North American subsidiary will hold the
remaining 51 percent stake, it added.
"The transaction is an early and important step forward in
the delivery of our strategy to actively manage Enel Green
Power's portfolio of assets and further strengthen our growth
opportunities globally," Enel Green Power Chief Executive
Francesco Venturini said in the statement.
As part of the deal, GE Energy Financial Services will also
receive, for an initial period of three years, a right of first
offer to invest in operating assets borne out of the development
pipeline of Enel Green Power's North American subsidiary and any
other operating assets the unit may offer for sale.
Enel Green Power is controlled by Italy's biggest utility
Enel. Boosting capacity at its green power division is
one of Enel's priorities over the next five
years.
