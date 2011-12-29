MILAN Dec 29 Italian renewable energy firm Enel Green Power said on Thursday it has met its 2011 target for more than 880 MW of new installed capacity after five plants came on stream in December.
EGP added in a statement its net installed capacity at the end of 2011 exceeded 7,000 MW. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
