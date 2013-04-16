MILAN, April 16 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it expected its core earnings in 2017 to be around 2.5-2.7 billion euros ($3.27-$3.53 billion).

In a statement on its 2013-2017 business plan, Enel GP confirmed it would post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year of around 1.8 billion euros.

The company said it expected to generate cash flow in the 2013-2017 period of 8.4 billion euros which would help fund dividend payments of 1.1 billion euros.

Italian utility Enel, which controls Enel GP, gave some targets for its renewable unit at the time of its business plan in March. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jennifer Clark)