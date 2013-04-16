* Confirms EBITDA target of 1.8 bln euros in 2013

* Expects to generate cash of 8.4 bln euros in plan

* Will add 4.4 GW of new capacity to 2017 (Recasts lead, adds detail, background)

MILAN, April 16 Italy's biggest renewable energy company, Enel Green Power, expects core earnings to rise by as much as 60 percent in the five years to 2017 as it strengthens its presence in emerging markets.

The company, controlled by utility Enel, said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be around 2.5-2.7 billion in 2017.

It expected to add 4,400 megawatts of installed capacity to its portfolio in the 2013-2017 period to reach 12,400 MW, boosted by continued expansion in the United States and Latin America.

Enel Green Power's capacity targets are more aggressive than peers such as Portugal's EDP Renewables and Spain's Iberdrola, which expect to install around 500 MW per year.

The company, which is focusing more on wind and less on hydro and solar generation, has previously said it is planning to spend less in its core markets of Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.

Its new business plan envisages starting operations in Columbia, Peru, Morocco, South Africa and Turkey.

Cash flow in the period is expected to be 8.4 billion euros, which will help fund dividend payments of 1.1 billion euros, the company said.

EGP shares were down 0.3 percent at 1117 GMT. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)